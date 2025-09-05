Hindu tops NIRF ranking among colleges in country

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s higher education institutions have once again asserted their dominance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, with Hindu College claiming the top spot among colleges in India. The achievement marks a milestone for the institution, which has long been regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious centres of learning.

Delhi University (DU) as a whole climbed to the 5th position in the Universities category, improving from 6th rank last year.

DU also made significant gains in research, moving up to the 12th position among research institutions.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) maintained its 2nd spot among universities, continuing its tradition of representing “excellence with equity”.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) rose to 4th rank among universities and performed strongly in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings, highlighting its emphasis on inclusive and socially responsible education.

The NIRF 2025 saw an increase in participating institutions and further expansion of categories, reflecting the growing competitiveness of Indian higher education.