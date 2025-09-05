Treatment plants closed, dry taps greet capital

NEW DELHI: The rising Yamuna floodwaters on Wednesday night rendered two of Delhi’s major water treatment plants non-functional, plunging large parts of the city into a severe supply crisis.

Consequently, desperate residents across Old Delhi, Karol Bagh, and NDMC areas awoke to dry taps on Thursday, with authorities warning that the disruption may persist for days.

According to officials, inundation near the intake points forced the temporary shutdown of the plants to prevent damage to equipment. The Delhi Jal Board stated that it is working on emergency measures to divert water from unaffected facilities but acknowledged that full restoration may take time, as water levels in the Yamuna remain high.