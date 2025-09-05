Treatment plants closed, dry taps greet capital

NEW DELHI: The rising Yamuna floodwaters on Wednesday night rendered two of Delhi’s major water treatment plants non-functional, plunging large parts of the city into a severe supply crisis.
Consequently, desperate residents across Old Delhi, Karol Bagh, and NDMC areas awoke to dry taps on Thursday, with authorities warning that the disruption may persist for days.
According to officials, inundation near the intake points forced the temporary shutdown of the plants to prevent damage to equipment. The Delhi Jal Board stated that it is working on emergency measures to divert water from unaffected facilities but acknowledged that full restoration may take time, as water levels in the Yamuna remain high.
A DJB official said, “Since the water level is high, the treatment plants, including Wazirabad STP and Chandrawal STP, have been blocked since yesterday. Some parts of Wazirabad are functioning, but Chandrawal is currently blocked. As soon as the water level comes down, the treatment plants will be restored.”
The shutdown has sparked public outcry, with households rushing to store drinking water and hotels, hospitals, and markets scrambling for alternatives. The demand for tankers has surged in the affected zones, adding pressure on civic agencies already stretched by the flood situation.
“The two treatment plants cater to Old Delhi, Karol Bagh, and nearby areas, and also some parts of NDMC. The water will be an issue for at least two days,” the official added.
Residents in the walled city voiced frustration over the unfolding emergency. “We’ve been queuing for hours at the tankers, and with schools and offices still open, the situation is becoming unbearable,” said a Ballimaran resident.