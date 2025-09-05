Yamuna swells past 207 metres, third-highest level in six decades

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna in Delhi touched 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday morning, marking its third-highest water level since 1963, according to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
The level, which remained static through the early hours, rose marginally from 207.47 metres recorded between 2 am and 5 am to 207.48 metres at 6 am, where it held steady until 7 am before gradually falling to 207.42 metres by 7 pm.
Officials said the water level is expected to stabilise and show a gradual decline, with the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasting a dip to around 207.30 metres by 8 am on Friday. Despite the predicted fall, the level remains well above the danger threshold of 205.33 metres and the evacuation mark of 206 metres, posing persistent flood threats for low-lying areas.
The Old Railway Bridge continues to serve as the main observation point for monitoring the river’s flow and flood risks. “The level is above the danger mark but below the highest flood level. There is a possibility of flooding in the next few hours. People are advised not to go near the river,” the CWC warned in its bulletin.
The Yamuna had last crossed such levels in July 2023, when it swelled to 208.66 metres—the highest on record—displacing over 25,000 residents. The second-highest level of 207.49 metres was recorded in 1978.
This week’s surge has already forced nearly 10,000 people to move out of floodplains across Delhi. At 5 am Thursday, water discharge from the Hathanikund barrage was 1.53 lakh cusecs before reducing to 1.34 lakh by 4 pm. The maximum discharge reached 1.78 lakh cusecs.
Officials said coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department remains crucial to regulate outflow. “Higher discharge from the Okhla barrage ensures smooth exit of water from Delhi,” an official explained.
By Thursday, water had reached near the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats. Nearby areas such as Vasudev Ghat and the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate were also submerged.
According to officials, six districts, North, North East, Shahdara, East, Central and South East, are now on flood watch. Majnu ka Tila & Jharoda Khan reported waist-deep water. At Nigambodh Ghat, a wall collapsed, halting cremations at a site that typically conducts up to 60 funerals everyday.
