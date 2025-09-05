Yamuna swells past 207 metres, third-highest level in six decades

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna in Delhi touched 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday morning, marking its third-highest water level since 1963, according to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The level, which remained static through the early hours, rose marginally from 207.47 metres recorded between 2 am and 5 am to 207.48 metres at 6 am, where it held steady until 7 am before gradually falling to 207.42 metres by 7 pm.

Officials said the water level is expected to stabilise and show a gradual decline, with the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasting a dip to around 207.30 metres by 8 am on Friday. Despite the predicted fall, the level remains well above the danger threshold of 205.33 metres and the evacuation mark of 206 metres, posing persistent flood threats for low-lying areas.

The Old Railway Bridge continues to serve as the main observation point for monitoring the river’s flow and flood risks. “The level is above the danger mark but below the highest flood level. There is a possibility of flooding in the next few hours. People are advised not to go near the river,” the CWC warned in its bulletin.