2 nabbed for aiding cyber syndicates in Rs 6.4 crore stock market fraud case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two men for their involvement in a multi-crore stock market scam. The duo allegedly provided their bank accounts to interstate cyber syndicates, enabling the diversion and laundering of funds through multiple channels, officials said on Friday.

The cyber syndicates targeted victims with false promises of “initial public offering (IPO) funding” and high-return stock market investments, cheating investors of nearly Rs 6.40 crore, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Asim Ali Khan from Uttarakhand’s Nainital and Rushikesh Jaywant Kamble from Pune, Maharashtra. Khan allegedly facilitated fraudulent transactions worth Rs 66 lakh out of Rs 5.9 crore through his bank account.

His account was linked to eight National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints and was previously involved in a case in Haryana. Kamble, on the other hand, facilitated fraudulent transactions of Rs 6.71 lakh through two accounts, which were linked to 78 NCRP complaints, with a prior case in Hyderabad.