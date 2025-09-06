A Tale Of Two Kitchens

A dozen of treats

The 12-course menu, designed by chefs Megha Kohli and Noah Louis Barnes, in coordination with Baweja, took around six months to be perfected. Although Pendulo runs a large à la carte selection, the team realised that many diners might hesitate to try dishes that may seem too adventurous on the first visit. A 12-course tasting menu was thus brought out.

The first course, titled ‘Dawn at the Milpa’ serves a fizzy and milky palate activator made of corn, Oaxaca cheese, jalapenos, and jaggery for the sweetness. Up next, ‘Monsoon over the Sonoron’ comes with a crunch of Indie and Mexican, containing Indian grain nachos served with different types of salsas and guacamole. It is followed by charred elotes (Mexican corns) served with different Indian limes; Reshampatti chicken quesadilla with avocado and pickled onions; avocado kulcha paired with a variety of yogurts, chutneys, Bihari salsa, apple wood-smoked lobster tail, and the list is unending.

And can you even call it Mexican without tacos? The choices are ample for vegetarians, but the real treat for meat lovers lies in the East Indian Bottle Masala Chicken and Tellicherry Pepper Mutton Birria. For desserts, there’s the eggless dark chocolate and chili mousse, or the delicious West Godavari chocolate flan with horchata rocks, to choose from. In the bar, run by mixologist Fay Baretto, one can pick from Leche Negra, smoky with mezcal coffee, and caramel; Rasam Revival, a twist on the South Indian classic; Mango Quemando, charred mango with agave smoke, or even more.