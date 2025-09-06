Bikaner House Brings Modernist Maestros And Contemporaries At ‘Soulmate’

“I have always believed that art is a soulmate — a companion that mirrors our innermost thoughts, emotions, and journeys,” says Renu Khera.
Khera is the curator of the exhibition ‘Soulmate’, put up at Living Traditions Centre (LTC), Bikaner House, from September 7 to 10. The show presents over 20 artists, including Indian modernists, as well as celebrated contemporary names.
Khera, who is also the founder and director of NIFA Art Academy, says that the exhibition is much of a personal journey for her. “Over the years, these works have become extensions of my own spirit, collected with love and curated to inspire others,” she adds.
The exhibition also features works by luminaries such as M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, Ram Kumar, B. Prabha, A. Ramachandran, Krishen Khanna, Manu Parekh, and Shanti Dave.
On the other hand, Balu Jivya Mashe paints the traditional Warli folk art, continuing the legacy pioneered by his father, Jivya Soma Mashe.
Mashe paints white, geometric figures, against a dark brown background. The Warli art itself is known for its depiction of daily life, plants, and animals. Traditionally, in this art form, a paste of rice and water is used to draw on mud walls.
Whereas, in Sanghapal Mhaske’s artwork, one finds a bustling city landscape, teeming with people, and labourers. The ground has been kept ochre, possibly depicting a sunlit surface. The use of red, blue, and sage green is prominently visible, drawn out with soft brush strokes.
Other artists featured at the exhibition include G.R. Iranna and Biplab Biswas, with a display of their new perspectives.
According to the curator, the curation of ‘Soulmate’ is also very purposeful. “The masters represent voices that have contributed to Indian art, while the contemporary and emerging artists bring newness. Hence, the show is all about honouring the past and celebrating the future.”
The exhibition also includes sculptures, and mixed media works. The visitors also take part in guided tours, and artist talks at the exhibition.
Khera stresses that each exhibited piece at the display matches the emotions — “sometimes personal, sometimes universal”.
“I want viewers to not just admire the aesthetics, but to experience the invisible thread of connection art makes possible,” she adds.