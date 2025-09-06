Bikaner House Brings Modernist Maestros And Contemporaries At ‘Soulmate’

“I have always believed that art is a soulmate — a companion that mirrors our innermost thoughts, emotions, and journeys,” says Renu Khera.

Khera is the curator of the exhibition ‘Soulmate’, put up at Living Traditions Centre (LTC), Bikaner House, from September 7 to 10. The show presents over 20 artists, including Indian modernists, as well as celebrated contemporary names.

Khera, who is also the founder and director of NIFA Art Academy, says that the exhibition is much of a personal journey for her. “Over the years, these works have become extensions of my own spirit, collected with love and curated to inspire others,” she adds.

The exhibition also features works by luminaries such as M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, Ram Kumar, B. Prabha, A. Ramachandran, Krishen Khanna, Manu Parekh, and Shanti Dave.

On the other hand, Balu Jivya Mashe paints the traditional Warli folk art, continuing the legacy pioneered by his father, Jivya Soma Mashe.

Mashe paints white, geometric figures, against a dark brown background. The Warli art itself is known for its depiction of daily life, plants, and animals. Traditionally, in this art form, a paste of rice and water is used to draw on mud walls.