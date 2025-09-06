CM Shri Schools entrance test on Sept 13

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has revised the schedule for admissions to its newly launched CM Shri Schools. As per the revised plan, the entrance test and related dates have been postponed by nearly two weeks. The decision was taken to streamline the admission process and provide students with adequate preparation time.
Earlier, the tests were scheduled for September 6, and admit cards were to be issued on August 23. However, the test will now be conducted on September 13, with admit cards available from September 10.
“Due to administrative reasons, the timelines have been revised for the conduct of the ‘CM Shri Admission Test 2025’, for admission to classes 6, 7 and 8 for the academic session 2025–26,” a corrigendum issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated.
Officials said the rescheduling was done to accommodate administrative requirements and ensure the smooth conduct of the test across all designated centres in Delhi. The government assured that the revised timeline would not affect the overall academic calendar.
The examination will be held in a bilingual OMR (optical mark recognition) format, covering Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability and Numerical Aptitude. It will last 150 minutes, with extra time given to children with special needs. The final list of selected students will be published on September 10, and admissions will be completed by mid-September, the DoE said.
CM Shri Schools are a new initiative of the Delhi government to strengthen public education and provide modern facilities. Announced in the 2025–26 budget with an allocation of `100 crore, these schools are designed on the model of the Centre’s PM Shri Schools and follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Half of the seats will be reserved for students from government and government-aided schools, including DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Students from marginalised groups such as SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) and children with special needs will get a 5 per cent relaxation in eligibility.
Each CM Shri School will feature advanced infrastructure such as AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms with AR/VR tools, biometric attendance, and robotics labs. They will also run on solar energy and adopt zero-waste practices, promoting sustainability in daily learning.
The curriculum will be based on NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, with a focus on practical, inquiry-driven education. With the Delhi Board of School Education being phased out, these schools will be affiliated with CBSE.
Just days after admissions opened, the initiative witnessed an unexpected rush. Within seven days, more than 50,000 parents had applied for seats. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood described the response as “extraordinary.”
