CM Shri Schools entrance test on Sept 13

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has revised the schedule for admissions to its newly launched CM Shri Schools. As per the revised plan, the entrance test and related dates have been postponed by nearly two weeks. The decision was taken to streamline the admission process and provide students with adequate preparation time.

Earlier, the tests were scheduled for September 6, and admit cards were to be issued on August 23. However, the test will now be conducted on September 13, with admit cards available from September 10.

“Due to administrative reasons, the timelines have been revised for the conduct of the ‘CM Shri Admission Test 2025’, for admission to classes 6, 7 and 8 for the academic session 2025–26,” a corrigendum issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated.

Officials said the rescheduling was done to accommodate administrative requirements and ensure the smooth conduct of the test across all designated centres in Delhi. The government assured that the revised timeline would not affect the overall academic calendar.