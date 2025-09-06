Draft routes for 2,000 Devi buses across 6 zones finalised

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is in the final stages of drafting routes for its fleet of 2,000 Devi buses, the city’s new electric public transport service. Based on a survey conducted by IIT Delhi, officials said the route map has been divided into six operational zones, with each route designed to connect at least two metro stations.

According to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), 146 new routes have already been prepared and submitted to the government. Preparations to roll out the first routes are already underway in East Delhi.

However, officials acknowledged that the initial blueprint left out some residential colonies, prompting revisions. “Certain areas were overlooked in the first draft. We are correcting these flaws and ensuring more colonies are covered. Additional metro stations may also be included,” a senior Delhi government official said. IIT Delhi has been asked to revise the report before it is finalised, the official added.

DTC has planned each route to span roughly 10 to 12 kilometres. Out of the 2,000 buses, officials estimate that about 1,741 will operate daily, with the remainder kept aside for maintenance and reserve. Currently, 259 buses have been inducted under DIMTS, while another 410 are already running under DTC.