HC: Rs 1 cr for kin of principal who died during Covid duty

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi government to pay Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to the family of a school principal who died after contracting Covid-19 while on duty.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Tushar Rao Gedela allowed an appeal by the widow and overturned a single judge’s decision that he was not on COVID duty.

“We have no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that the unfortunate demise of the late husband of the appellant was caused on account of contracting novel coronavirus while discharging COVID-19 duties,” a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Tushar Rao Gedela said on September 4.

Shivnath Prasad, principal of MCD Primary Boys School, Nithari, was the deceased. The widow invoked a May 2020 Delhi government scheme that grants `1 crore to kin of government employees who die after contracting COVID-19 while deployed on pandemic duties.

The plea said Prasad was performing COVID-19 related tasks in April 2021, tested positive on April 24, 2021 and died on April 28, 2021. The deputy director of education raised objections to the ex-gratia file and declined approval, prompting her to approach the high court after an earlier rejection.