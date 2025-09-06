Pilot arrested in southwest Delhi for attempting to secretly film woman with hidden camera

NEW DELHI: A pilot has been arrested for allegedly attempting to film a woman without her consent in Kishangarh of southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Thirty-one-year-old Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of Civil Lines in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, is employed as a pilot with a private airline. He is unmarried and has confessed to making such videos to satisfy “his personal gratification”.

The woman raised an alarm when she saw the man recording her videos. She lodged a police complaint alleging that on August 30 at around 10.20 pm, when she was at Shani Bazar, Kishangarh village, she noticed that an unknown man was attempting to record an objectionable video of her by using a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera, a senior police officer said.

A case under Sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kishangarh police station and an investigation was taken up.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the surrounding area was examined, and the suspected person’s picture was circulated. Later, the accused was arrested. He confessed to his involvement, DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said. A lighter-shaped hidden spy camera has been recovered from the accused. Further investigation is under progress, Goel added.