Rekha Gupta takes stock, promises 24X7 help

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said her government is providing round-the-clock assistance to flood-affected people in Delhi and assured that the administration remains on full alert until normalcy returns.
Chairing an online review meeting with the divisional commissioner and all district magistrates from her camp office “Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan,” Gupta said teams are working to supply food, drinking water, medical aid, sanitation facilities and fodder for cattle in the inundated areas.
“The water level of the Yamuna is receding, so there is no need for panic. But our officers and disaster management teams are maintaining continuous vigil,” the chief minister said. She added that district magistrates and senior officials have been directed to personally supervise arrangements in relief camps and ensure proper care for the elderly, women and children. Residents of low-lying settlements near the Yamuna have been shifted to relief camps where food, water, toilets and medical facilities are being provided.
Gupta said her government has also instructed district disaster management authorities to coordinate with social organisations for timely support. The chief minister emphasised that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the foremost duty of her government and “no negligence will be tolerated.”
She said officials have been asked to begin assessments of flood-damaged crops to consider compensation for farmers. Arrangements for fodder and protection of cattle are also being ensured. Gupta pointed out that water from some drains in neighbouring Haryana had entered Delhi’s border regions, inundating fields and villages.
She said concerned district magistrates have been told to coordinate with Haryana officials to resolve drainage issues, with repair work already underway. Public representatives, including members of parliament, ministers and MLAs, are also visiting affected areas, CM said.
“Their presence is helping address people’s problems more effectively,” she said. Meanwhile, PWD minister Parvesh Verma inspected flood-affected Nigambodh Ghat, Monastery Market and nearby areas, denying Yamuna had entered Civil Lines and calling the situation rainfall-induced waterlogging.