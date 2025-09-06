Rekha Gupta takes stock, promises 24X7 help

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said her government is providing round-the-clock assistance to flood-affected people in Delhi and assured that the administration remains on full alert until normalcy returns.

Chairing an online review meeting with the divisional commissioner and all district magistrates from her camp office “Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan,” Gupta said teams are working to supply food, drinking water, medical aid, sanitation facilities and fodder for cattle in the inundated areas.

“The water level of the Yamuna is receding, so there is no need for panic. But our officers and disaster management teams are maintaining continuous vigil,” the chief minister said. She added that district magistrates and senior officials have been directed to personally supervise arrangements in relief camps and ensure proper care for the elderly, women and children. Residents of low-lying settlements near the Yamuna have been shifted to relief camps where food, water, toilets and medical facilities are being provided.