Rooting for red

Seema Gujral's latest couture and bridal collection, Vows, is an extravagant celebration of love and traditional craftsmanship in bridal crimson red. With intricate zardozi embroidery and Gujral’s signature crystal work, the delicate tone-on-tone red lehengas blend tradition with modernism.
Apart from red, there are the label's signature colours, including ivories, golds, coppers, and bronzes, enhanced with metallic tonal embroidery. For grooms, there's a selection of slightly longer sherwanis paired with churidars with tonal and antique gold embroidery on ivory, sage, and military green bases, as well as metallic-inspired sherwanis in antique gold, copper, and bronze. The designer takes us through the collection. Excerpts from the conversation with Gujral:
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea came from the emotion of a wedding itself, the promises, the traditions, and the personal stories that come alive on that day. I felt it was time to bring back the richness of bridal red, which has been missing for some seasons, and reinterpret it for today’s bride.
My earlier collections leaned a lot into nudes and pastel tones that brides loved for their subtlety and elegance. With Vows, I wanted to shift the focus back to red, gold, ivory, bronze and copper. These are such powerful colours in Indian weddings, and yet they can be interpreted in many ways. Some pieces are very bold and traditional with heavy zardozi, while others are softer with tone-on-tone embroideries and crystals. I’ve also worked on menswear much more extensively this time.
How has the brand evolved over the years?
When I started, the focus was very much on bridal lehengas, creating one statement piece for the bride. Today, we create not just bridal looks, but also complete wedding wardrobes from the sangeet and mehendi to receptions, and even for the groom. The brand has also become more inclusive in terms of size and style.
What inspires you as a designer?
I find a lot of inspiration in Indian weddings themselves; they’re such a blend of culture, craft, and emotion. The traditions, ceremonies, jewellery, and rituals spark ideas. I’m also very inspired by old architecture palaces, jaalis, and domes because they carry the same sense of grandeur and timelessness that I want my clothes to have. At the end of the day, though, it’s the bride who inspires me the most. Every bride today has her own vision, her own personality, and I love creating pieces that reflect that individuality.
Which silhouettes of kurtis are trending big time?
Long, flowy kurtis are very big right now. They have a regal charm and work beautifully for mehendi, sangeet, or even intimate weddings. Paired with ghararas, shararas, or churidars, they look elegant without being heavy. I’ve also noticed asymmetrical cuts and tone-on-tone embroidery becoming popular; they add a contemporary touch while keeping the look festive and traditional.
The occasion and wedding wardrobe must-haves?
For a bride, three things are a must: a strong statement lehenga in red or ivory for the wedding, a metallic-toned ensemble for a sangeet or reception, and a lighter piece like a sari or kurti set for a day function. For grooms, a classic ivory or gold sherwani is essential, along with a bandhgala or a metallic-toned sherwani that pairs well with the bride’s look. It’s also important to invest in versatile pieces that you can re-wear.