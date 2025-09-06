Rooting for red

Seema Gujral's latest couture and bridal collection, Vows, is an extravagant celebration of love and traditional craftsmanship in bridal crimson red. With intricate zardozi embroidery and Gujral’s signature crystal work, the delicate tone-on-tone red lehengas blend tradition with modernism.

Apart from red, there are the label's signature colours, including ivories, golds, coppers, and bronzes, enhanced with metallic tonal embroidery. For grooms, there's a selection of slightly longer sherwanis paired with churidars with tonal and antique gold embroidery on ivory, sage, and military green bases, as well as metallic-inspired sherwanis in antique gold, copper, and bronze. The designer takes us through the collection. Excerpts from the conversation with Gujral:

What’s the idea behind the collection?

The idea came from the emotion of a wedding itself, the promises, the traditions, and the personal stories that come alive on that day. I felt it was time to bring back the richness of bridal red, which has been missing for some seasons, and reinterpret it for today’s bride.

My earlier collections leaned a lot into nudes and pastel tones that brides loved for their subtlety and elegance. With Vows, I wanted to shift the focus back to red, gold, ivory, bronze and copper. These are such powerful colours in Indian weddings, and yet they can be interpreted in many ways. Some pieces are very bold and traditional with heavy zardozi, while others are softer with tone-on-tone embroideries and crystals. I’ve also worked on menswear much more extensively this time.