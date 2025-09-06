Two arrested for duping trader of Rs 2.15 lakh over loan offer in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for duping a trader of Rs 2.15 lakh in northeast Delhi on the pretext of offering him a loan after posing themselves as representatives of a finance company, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS on the complaint of Waseem.

The complainant stated that he runs a dairy business in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. On February 25, he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an executive of a reputed finance company and offered him a loan. Under inducement, Waseem agreed to avail the loan.

The fraudsters cheated him of Rs 2.15 lakh by posing as loan company representatives. They falsely assured him that purchasing an insurance policy was mandatory for loan approval.