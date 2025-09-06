Two arrested for duping trader of Rs 2.15 lakh over loan offer in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for duping a trader of Rs 2.15 lakh in northeast Delhi on the pretext of offering him a loan after posing themselves as representatives of a finance company, police said on Saturday.
A case was registered under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS on the complaint of Waseem.
The complainant stated that he runs a dairy business in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. On February 25, he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an executive of a reputed finance company and offered him a loan. Under inducement, Waseem agreed to avail the loan.
The fraudsters cheated him of Rs 2.15 lakh by posing as loan company representatives. They falsely assured him that purchasing an insurance policy was mandatory for loan approval.
Subsequently, they issued him fake insurance policies in the name of reputed insurance companies and induced him to transfer large sums of money into multiple bank accounts under the pretext of policy fees, bank charges, and loan processing charges. Despite repeated payments, no loan was ever disbursed, and the accused switched off their numbers after siphoning off the money, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, police collected evidence from various sources and identified the suspects. A raid was conducted and two persons -- Ravi and Pritam Singh, both residents of Uttam Nagar -- were arrested. Two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime were also recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said.
During interrogation, both accused admitted to their crime and disclosed that they had previously worked in a call center of a reputed insurance firm, which gave them knowledge of loan and insurance processes. They further confessed to receiving and sharing the cheated amount. Their involvement in other cases is also being investigated, the DCP added.