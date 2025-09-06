Water recedes, but Yamuna still above danger mark; East Delhi worst affected

NEW DELHI: With the Yamuna flowing above the danger mark for the fourth consecutive day, the Delhi government on Friday said the water level is now gradually receding and relief measures are being stepped up across the affected districts.
According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the old railway bridge stood at 207.35 metres in the morning. This is down from the season’s peak of 207.48 recorded a day earlier, but still significantly above the danger level of 205.33 metres and the evacuation mark of 206 metres. By 8 pm, it had dipped to 207.05 metres. The CWC has projected the level to decline to 206.40 metres by 8 am on Saturday.
Officials said water from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage, which takes nearly 36 hours to reach Delhi, continues to flow into the river. The discharge from the barrage has come down to 58,000 cusecs, compared to several lakh cusecs released earlier.
Five districts remain affected, with East Delhi being the worst-hit, where 7,200 people have been displaced.
The Delhi Jal Board has cut production at Wazirabad water treatment plant by 20% due to high turbidity and silt in the river, affecting water supply in parts of the city.
Modi may visit states
PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit flood-affected states soon, according to government sources. A plan in this regard is being made, where the PM will review the situation. Floods have recently caused major destruction in J&K, Punjab, HP, Assam & Uttarakhand.