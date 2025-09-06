Water recedes, but Yamuna still above danger mark; East Delhi worst affected

NEW DELHI: With the Yamuna flowing above the danger mark for the fourth consecutive day, the Delhi government on Friday said the water level is now gradually receding and relief measures are being stepped up across the affected districts.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the old railway bridge stood at 207.35 metres in the morning. This is down from the season’s peak of 207.48 recorded a day earlier, but still significantly above the danger level of 205.33 metres and the evacuation mark of 206 metres. By 8 pm, it had dipped to 207.05 metres. The CWC has projected the level to decline to 206.40 metres by 8 am on Saturday.