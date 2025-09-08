Delhi Photography Club Celebrates 15 Years

Delhi Photography Club (DPC) is marking its 15th year with 'Light and Life: A Quiet Poetry of Light', an annual members’ exhibition that brings together the creative visions of its vibrant community. The exhibition opened on Saturday at the India Habitat Centre’s Open Palm Court Gallery, showcasing the interplay between light, lens, and life in photography.

“The idea of light and life is because you see only because of light. You see because you are alive. Everything comes alive when you have light and when you have life. Light is something that gives you a feeling that life is vibrant, life is kicking and going. Every year we keep a different feel, and this year we wanted something to be more vibrant,” says Virendra Shekhawat, president of DPC, adding that this year’s show focuses on colour photography. “We wanted people to come and see the pictures and fall in love with colour photography again.”

From luminous dawns and colourful festive celebrations to intimate portraits and sweeping landscapes, the exhibition features over 60 photographs at the gallery, alongside a digital display of 250 works by 12 members: Avanish Dureha, Dr. Amish Bhutani, Gaurav Govil, Pranav Kukreti, Rajeshwari Hariharan, Rakesh Jagtiani, Santosh Kaushik, Sushant Kulshresta, Uma Maheshhwari, Uma Sharma, Veni Singhal, and VV SSSarma. The show reflects the power of photography to capture both the extraordinary and the everyday.

Delhi Photography Club (DPC) is a creative community where enthusiasts, hobbyists, and professionals come together to learn, share, and celebrate the art of photography. Through exhibitions, workshops, heritage photo walks, and collaborative projects, DPC has become a platform that nurtures visual storytelling and connects people across cultures and experiences. With inclusivity at its heart, the club continues to inspire thousands to discover the joy of seeing the world through a lens.

On view at the Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, until September 9, from 11 am to 6 pm