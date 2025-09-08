Doctors to bat for Healthcare League cancer awareness
NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative to promote cancer awareness, doctors, including former Director General of ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava, will swap their stethoscopes for cricket bats.
Modelled on the IPL format, the Indian Healthcare League (IHL) will feature teams from leading hospitals such as AIIMS, Max, and Fortis, competing across six regional squads representing Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The tournament seeks to combine sportsmanship with healthcare advocacy.
“More than a wellness initiative, the league positions itself as a powerful movement with a dual purpose—placing the spotlight on cancer awareness as its primary mission and championing the mental well-being of healthcare professionals as its secondary objective,” a statement issued by the Indian Healthcare League read.
The inaugural season of the IHL features six dynamic franchises: Delhi Aavataars, Gujarat Lionhearts, Rajasthan Lake-city Warriors, Maharashtra Med Titans, Haryana Juggernauts, and Uttar Pradesh Super Kings. These teams will compete in a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, demonstrating how healthcare providers can balance professional commitments with fitness, teamwork, and community engagement.
The league was launched by Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. Speaking at the event, Pujara said, “The Indian Healthcare League is a truly unique initiative that celebrates the wellness of those who dedicate their lives to keeping us healthy. Its mission of spreading cancer awareness and strengthening mental well-being among doctors makes it far more than a sporting event—it is a movement for change. I believe this league has the potential to grow into India’s second biggest ”
Nishant Mehta, CEO of IHL, added, “Doctors spend their lives taking care of others, but rarely get the time to care for themselves. With the Indian Healthcare League, we are not only helping doctors focus on their own wellness but also using sport as a platform to highlight cancer awareness and mental health. This dual mission ensures that the league impacts both the medical community and society, ultimately leading to healthier doctors, stronger awareness, and better patient outcomes.”