Doctors to bat for Healthcare League cancer awareness

NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative to promote cancer awareness, doctors, including former Director General of ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava, will swap their stethoscopes for cricket bats.

Modelled on the IPL format, the Indian Healthcare League (IHL) will feature teams from leading hospitals such as AIIMS, Max, and Fortis, competing across six regional squads representing Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The tournament seeks to combine sportsmanship with healthcare advocacy.

“More than a wellness initiative, the league positions itself as a powerful movement with a dual purpose—placing the spotlight on cancer awareness as its primary mission and championing the mental well-being of healthcare professionals as its secondary objective,” a statement issued by the Indian Healthcare League read.

The inaugural season of the IHL features six dynamic franchises: Delhi Aavataars, Gujarat Lionhearts, Rajasthan Lake-city Warriors, Maharashtra Med Titans, Haryana Juggernauts, and Uttar Pradesh Super Kings. These teams will compete in a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, demonstrating how healthcare providers can balance professional commitments with fitness, teamwork, and community engagement.