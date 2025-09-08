Four held for stealing 385 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four men, including a courier boy, were arrested for stealing 385 mobile phones worth around Rs 30 lakh from central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

A Bihar-based mobile shop owner ordered the phones from Karol Bagh and the accused changed the items inside the parcels before sending them via train.

Police said they have recovered 376 mobile phones and efforts are being made to recover the remaining.

A case was filed on Saturday regarding the theft of four parcels of mobile phones worth around Rs 30 lakh, a senior police officer said.

The complainant, a mobile phone trader from Siwan in Bihar, stated that he had been running a mobile shop for the last 8 to 10 years. He ordered 385 new mobile phones from wholesalers in Karol Bagh on August 31.

The complainant booked the consignment through a courier service and the wholesaler handed over the four parcels to Abhishek Singh, a courier driver, for transportation in an e-rickshaw to New Delhi Railway Station for dispatch by Vaishali Express.

When the complainant received the consignment in Siwan, he opened it and found that instead of mobile phones, the parcels contained only cardboard and waste paper.