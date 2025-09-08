Gupta flags off 52 trucks carrying relief materials

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 52 trucks carrying relief materials to Punjab and said that Delhi stands shoulder to shoulder with the state during the ongoing flood crisis.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said the floods in Punjab have left thousands of families homeless and displaced.

“In these difficult times, the Delhi government is committed to sharing their pain and extending all possible assistance,” she said.

She informed that the trucks are carrying food grains, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, milk powder for children, and other essential daily-use items.