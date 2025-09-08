Gupta flags off 52 trucks carrying relief materials
NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 52 trucks carrying relief materials to Punjab and said that Delhi stands shoulder to shoulder with the state during the ongoing flood crisis.
Speaking at the event, Gupta said the floods in Punjab have left thousands of families homeless and displaced.
“In these difficult times, the Delhi government is committed to sharing their pain and extending all possible assistance,” she said.
She informed that the trucks are carrying food grains, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, milk powder for children, and other essential daily-use items.
The Delhi government organised the collection and packing of relief material on a war footing so that aid could reach the affected areas at the earliest, the chief minister added.
The CM further said that apart from relief material, the government has contributed `5 crore to the Punjab CM’s Relief Fund. She also spoke with her Punjab counterpart and assured him of Delhi’s support until the situation stabilises, as per an official statement.
“At this time, when natural calamities have caused distress and hardship in the country and in Punjab, we must hold one another’s hands and stand united. From our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have learnt how to stand with any nation in the world when it faces adversity,” Gupta said.
Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in decades.
The death toll from the devastating floods has risen to 46 as of Saturday, while crops spread over 1.75 lakh hectares have been damaged in the deluge, the officials said.