Kalkaji-Like cases leave devotees distraught

In the deluge caused by incessant rain and rising levels of Yamuna water an alarming story got drowned – the lynching of a Sewadar at the iconic Kalkaji temple. Such stories would have immediately raised suspicions about a communal angle. It was not so, the sewadar was killed by fellow Hindu devotees, or this is the wrong word to use.

According to newspaper reports, nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the brutal killing of a 35-year-old sewadar at Kalkaji temple. The victim, Yogendra Singh, was beaten to death about 10 days ago after an argument with the accused over distribution of offerings (prasad).

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Bidhuri (20), Sandeep Bidhuri (33), Monu Kangar (31), Rohit Bidhuri (24), and Mohan Bidhuri alias Bhura (19), all residents of Tughlakabad; Atul Pandey (30) of Dakshinpuri; and Nitin Pandey (27) of Govindpuri. Anil Kumar (55), father of accused Nitin Pandey, and Babu (40) of Tughlakabad have also been arrested for harbouring the criminals and criminal conspiracy.

This is not an isolated incident but a fallout of a very “aggressively followed Hinduism” in the past few years. In these columns a few weeks back we had talked about stress put on the security and the civic agencies to maintain peace during the Kawad Yatra. This year there were reports of

Kawadiyas smashing down hotels and shops run by the Hindus along the Yatra route.

Somewhere unfortunately the culture of licensed hooliganism in the name of religion has come to pervade. This weekend amidst the traffic jams caused by roads broken in rains, the poor car users had their windows shuddering by the high voltage music played by the DJ carts accompanying Ganpati Visarjan Yatra.