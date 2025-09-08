Olives for Skin Care

When you think of olives, you think of Greek gods, Nectar, Aphrodisiacs and everything exotic! No doubt that olives have been eaten for years now, and their health benefits are very well known. It has antioxidants that prevent heart attacks, strokes and plaque build-up. Olives, both green and black, are also known to lower blood pressure as well; they also have anti-cancerous properties. Olives, in a recent study, have been shown to reduce bone loss and therefore reduce the chances of osteoporosis.

For the skin, olive oil has had remarkable results in treating damaged skin as well as improving and maintaining day-to-day skin. Having antibacterial qualities, antioxidants, and loaded with natural vitamins, olive oil is a heavy oil that helps reduce dryness, wrinkles, eczema, psoriasis and helps cell regeneration. You would be surprised to know that olive oil is fabulous for the hair as it helps reduce frizz, gets rid of dandruff and helps grow healthier, thicker hair!

Let’s get a little deeper into the benefits of olive oil and how you can improve your skin and hair with this remarkable natural oil.

Olive oil for skincare

Wrinkles and age spots: Due to its high content of polyphenolic compounds, olive oil helps reduce oxidative stress in the body caused by ageing and wrinkling. With a regular olive oil massage, you can improve elasticity, reduce wrinkles and dark spots and make your skin look younger.

Complexion: Olive oil helps improve complexion and clear dull-looking skin by eliminating toxins from the skin’s surface and stimulating circulation; this boosts overall quality of the skin and helps maintain an even-toned skin.

Olive oil for dryness: Due to its high contents of Vitamin E and A, olive oil makes a super moisturiser and reduces dryness and dehydrated skin. It helps maintain the skin’s oil balance and makes it look healthier.

After-sun protection: Being a heavy oil and having antioxidants that help protect the skin against sun damage, I would say this is one of the best oils to use if your skin is suffering from sun damage and especially if you are a swimmer or an outdoor sort of person. Massage olive oil into the skin, forming a light film on the skin’s surface. Let your skin absorb this completely.

Itchy skin: Olive oil is relaxing and soothing, and helps with itchiness. You can use it safely to treat rashes, nappy rashes and due to its antibacterial qualities, it can play down angry, irritable skin conditions in no time at all!

Aftershave soother: Olive oil makes for a great aftershave soother as the skin can feel harsh and bumpy…once you have washed your skin, apply a little onto wet skin and massage gently, allowing it to be absorbed completely.

Olive oil for hair care

Reduces scalp infections: As it has remarkable anti-bacterial qualities, an olive oil massage is excellent for people who are suffering from scalp disorders and dandruff. A bi-weekly massage with olive oil can work wonders for treating this hair condition.

Conditioning effect: Olive oil has the rare quality of providing a conditioning effect to the hair, which not only makes your hair look healthier but also acts as frizz control.

For those who have rough, unruly locks, olive oil massaged into the hair will help improve hair texture and make it more manageable.

Hair softener

Most oils help soften the hair. As olive oil has three major emollients like oleic acid, squalene and palmitic acid, all provide a penetration of moisture to the hair shaft, making hair softer, but also in retaining moisture. It also strengthens the hair.

Try this nourishing hair mask which helps repair, soothe and wake up dul,l lifeless hair:

· 5 tbsp olive oil

· 2 eggs

· Half a grated cucumber

· 4 tsp mashed papaya

· 1 banana blended

· 2 tsp honey

· Half a mashed avocado

This wonderful fruit mask can be mixed well and lathered on the scalp and hair. Cover with a shower cap for 40 minutes and shampoo off with a mild shampoo. Not only will this mask add lustre and bounce to your hair, but it will also make it softer and more manageable.

Until next time!



