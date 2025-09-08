Raging river: Yamuna roars again

In July 2023, relentless downpours fuelled by a rare convergence of Western Disturbances and a vigorous southwest monsoon unleashed havoc across the Yamuna basin, with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi turning into a cauldron of chaos.

Overtopping embankments and swamping central Delhi, Yamuna had crossed its highest mark in over four decades. The Central Water Commission reported that the river surged past the old flood record of 207.4 m, set in 1978, climbing to a staggering 208.6 m at the old Delhi railway bridge on July 13.

The deluge transformed arteries like ITO and Rajghat into waterways. The Supreme Court lawns lay underwater. Power substations failed, and vital government offices were rendered non-functional. Houses, roads, and commuters all bore witness to the river’s ferocious leap into the urban heart.

In early September 2025, the capital crawled back into that mayhem again as heavy rainfall upstream and huge discharges from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana sent the Yamuna surging through Delhi. It peaked at 207.4 m at the Old Railway Bridge on September 4, making it the third-highest level since 1963.