Sirsa: Half of monthly free ration quota distributed

NEW DELHI: More than half of Delhi’s monthly free ration quota has already been distributed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Food and Supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday after reviewing the September progress.

According to officials, around 57 per cent of the NFSA quota has been distributed so far this month, benefiting nearly 72.8 lakh ration card holders, including priority households and Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries. In addition, 1,45,610 people availed their entitlements through the One National One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, which covers eligible migrants.

Sirsa said that despite challenges posed by the monsoon season, ration distribution is proceeding smoothly across the national capital. “We are ensuring that food reaches everyone in need without delay,” he said, adding that fair price shops have been instructed to remain open and prevent any disruption in supply.

To improve transparency, the minister directed shopkeepers to prominently display details of vigilance committees, category-wise entitlements, stock positions, beneficiary numbers and helpline numbers on boards outside their outlets. Information on onorc eligibility will also have to be shared with beneficiaries in clear terms.