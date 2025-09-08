Sirsa: Half of monthly free ration quota distributed

NEW DELHI: More than half of Delhi’s monthly free ration quota has already been distributed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Food and Supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday after reviewing the September progress.
According to officials, around 57 per cent of the NFSA quota has been distributed so far this month, benefiting nearly 72.8 lakh ration card holders, including priority households and Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries. In addition, 1,45,610 people availed their entitlements through the One National One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, which covers eligible migrants.
Sirsa said that despite challenges posed by the monsoon season, ration distribution is proceeding smoothly across the national capital. “We are ensuring that food reaches everyone in need without delay,” he said, adding that fair price shops have been instructed to remain open and prevent any disruption in supply.
To improve transparency, the minister directed shopkeepers to prominently display details of vigilance committees, category-wise entitlements, stock positions, beneficiary numbers and helpline numbers on boards outside their outlets. Information on onorc eligibility will also have to be shared with beneficiaries in clear terms.
“With the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country,” Sirsa said. He added that Delhi is among the best-performing states in providing rations to migrants under the scheme.
Sirsa also said the government was coordinating with the revenue department to ensure that prepared food packets reach those in urgent need during heavy rain. “The government’s coordinated efforts are a testament to our commitment to supporting citizens during challenging weather conditions. We have reliable mechanisms in place to deliver food where needed,” he said.
‘Govt ensures food for those in urgent need’
