Two minor boys drown in Haiderpur drain in Delhi

It was found that the fathers of both the victims work are labourers and had gone for work when the incident occurred, police said.
Image used for representational purposes only.
NEW DELHI: Two minor boys accidentally drowned in Haiderpur Drain in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday. Both the victims identified as Aniket (9) and Krishan Kumar (13). Aniket is survived by father and two elder brothers, while Kumar is survived by father, two brothers, and a sister..

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 10:17 pm. They were shifted to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted at BJRM Hospital. It was found that the fathers of both the victims work are labourers and had gone for work when the incident occurred, police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is in progress.

