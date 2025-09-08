When Tagore Meets Magic Realism

Detective Noore Chhafa’s arrival in Sundarpur sets the stage for a thriller filled with disappearances, secrets, and a restaurant with an unusual name. The Bengali novel, Tagore Never Ate Here (Harper Collins) written by Bangladeshi author Mohammad Nazim Uddin, takes its name from this very restaurant curiously named Tagore Never Ate Here. Excerpts of a conversation with translator V Ramaswamy on bringing the story to English readers, of a bestseller that is a cross-border hit, picking up pulp fiction, and more:



How much freedom do you think a translator should have when approaching an author’s work compared to a classic or historical text?

Given that I began my translation with a master writer, Subimal Misra, fidelity to the original text has been a fundamental aspect of my work. I brought that to bear in this work as well. That being said, I also believe that a translator still has sufficient freedom to exercise his or her own creativity and leave a stamp in the translation.

You have translated other Bangla writers before, how is Nazim Uddin’s style and storytelling distinct from them? What kind of stories do you prefer taking up for translating that aligns with your own style?

His book is a work of popular fiction, loved by thousands of readers and so I thought it merited translation. Most of the works I have translated are of a serious nature so this was a pleasant break, like a moment of levity. It took me back to my early teen years and it was with a child’s sensibility of thrill and suspense that I did the translation. I have realised that a personal, subjective link with the text is essential for me. I simply sought to accurately convey the original work.

What made you pick up Mohammad Nazim Uddin’s Tagore Never Ate Here and translate it into English?

Actually it was Abhijan, the publisher of the Indian edition, who approached me for suggestions regarding getting the book translated; I was somewhat tickled by the idea of translating it – since I had been an avid reader of pulp fiction in my early teen years – and said that I would do it. I pitched the book to HarperCollins, and happily, it was accepted. Translating the book took me back five decades!