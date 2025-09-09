12 illegal shops at temple premises of Ghazipur Dairy Farm demolished

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board demolished 12 illegally constructed shops at the temple premises in Ghazipur Dairy Farm on Monday.

Officials said notices had been issued to shopkeepers on September 3, asking them to vacate the area within five days. The notice, issued by the Executive Engineer, had warned that enforcement action would follow if the premises were not vacated within the given time.

“The space at the dairy farm was originally allotted for a temple and a mosque, but shops were unlawfully built on the site. The shops included outlets selling animal feed, construction materials, and medical supplies,” an official said.

“The area was meant for religious structures, not commercial activities. The action was taken after we received complaints regarding unauthorised constructions,” the official further said. A police officer said, “We deployed sufficient police and paramilitary personnel to ensure the demolition was carried out peacefully. No one was allowed to disrupt law and order.”