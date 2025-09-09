City to push for total firecracker ban

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has prepared a comprehensive list of over a dozen issues to be raised with Haryana at the upcoming 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting, scheduled for September 11 at Surajkund in Faridabad.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will bring together representatives from Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu&Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Ladakh.

Discussions will focus on regional concerns, with key issues affecting the National Capital Region (NCR) taking center stage. Among the main concerns to be addressed, Delhi plans to emphasise the maintenance of water quality in the Yamuna River, a critical environmental issue.

Additionally, Delhi will push for a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of all types of firecrackers across NCR, a measure aimed at reducing air pollution and promoting public health. A meeting chaired by Delhi’s Chief Secretary on August 26 also highlighted several pressing agenda items.

One of the major issues raised was the disposal of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) from the bio-mining of legacy waste at the city’s dump sites. Delhi government has requested the Haryana government to assist the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in managing the disposal of this bio-mined RDF.