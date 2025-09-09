Clean energy is today’s duty, not tomorrow’s dream: Minister Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi power and education minister Ashish Sood on Monday inaugurated the Yogi Goswami Clean Energy Laboratory at Delhi Technological University (DTU), calling it a milestone in India’s clean energy journey and a step towards the its Atmanirbhar vision.

“Clean energy is not tomorrow’s dream; it is today’s responsibility. With DTU’s innovation, Delhi will set a benchmark for sustainable and future-ready governance,” Sood said.

He said that India has achieved its 2030 target of 50% clean energy share by 2025, five years ahead of schedule. In June 2025, clean sources contributed 31% of national electricity while coal dependency dropped by 3%. India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity now stands at 224.8 GW, including 117 GW solar and 51.7 GW wind energy. The implementation of solar power has grown by 4,000% in the last decade, with 83% of power sector investments in 2024 directed towards clean energy.

The minister emphasised that laboratories like DTU’s will not only help students excel academically but also inspire startups, research, and innovations that can power Delhi and beyond.