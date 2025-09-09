Cops told to be physically present in court during trials, lawyers’ stir ends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has directed all its officers and personnel to physically appear before courts to present evidence during criminal trials, according to a circular issued by the force.
The fresh circular, issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, partially modifies an earlier order dated September 4 that had allowed certain relaxations for court appearances.
“In partial modification of the earlier letter no. 98602/CP Sectt/PHQ dated 04.09.2025, it is hereby directed that in all criminal trials, all police officers/personnel shall physically appear before the Hon’ble Courts for the purpose of deposition/evidence,” read the order issued by Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).
Officials said the order has been circulated to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (districts/units) and Special/Joint/Additional Commissioners of Police across Delhi and New Delhi for compliance. Copies were also sent to the Bar Council of Delhi and the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations.
The Delhi district courts bar body on Monday called off its strike after receiving assurance from the Police Commissioner’s office that officers would physically place on record evidence, including depositions, before courts during the trials.
On September 4, the committee was critical of a letter of the police commissioner’s office to the principal district and sessions judges about the proposed means of police virtually presenting evidence in courts, and announced the indefinite and intensified lawyers’ strike from Monday, saying it was contrary to the assurance given by authorities.
On August 13, the LG issued a notification about the issue, which prompted city lawyers to go on strike. The protest, which started on August 22, was suspended on August 28 after a meeting with the representative of Home Minister Amit Shah and a statement by the Delhi police commissioner clarifying that the notification would become operational after all stakeholders were heard.