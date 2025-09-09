Cops told to be physically present in court during trials, lawyers’ stir ends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has directed all its officers and personnel to physically appear before courts to present evidence during criminal trials, according to a circular issued by the force.

The fresh circular, issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, partially modifies an earlier order dated September 4 that had allowed certain relaxations for court appearances.

“In partial modification of the earlier letter no. 98602/CP Sectt/PHQ dated 04.09.2025, it is hereby directed that in all criminal trials, all police officers/personnel shall physically appear before the Hon’ble Courts for the purpose of deposition/evidence,” read the order issued by Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Officials said the order has been circulated to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (districts/units) and Special/Joint/Additional Commissioners of Police across Delhi and New Delhi for compliance. Copies were also sent to the Bar Council of Delhi and the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations.