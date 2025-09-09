Couple, minor daughter, pet dog killed in AC explosion

NEW DELHI: A couple, their teenage daughter, and their pet dog died in a devastating fire an exploding air-conditioner compressor caused in their building at Green Field Colony in Faridabad early Monday. Their 24-year-old son was injured while trying to escape.

Police said the incident occurred around 3.30 am when an AC on the first floor of the building exploded, sparking a blaze that spread to the upper floors. The victims lived on the second floor.

They have been identified as Sachin Kapoor, 52, his wife Rinku, 46, and their daughter Sujjain, 13. Their son, Aryan, jumped from the balcony in a bid to save himself. He sustained fractures in both legs and is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Their pet dog died.

According to officials, as the fire spread, the family attempted to reach the rooftop via the staircase, but the terrace door was locked. They were trapped as thick smoke engulfed the building. Firefighters later found the three lying unconscious on the stairs.

Police said they are suspected to have died of suffocation, though post-mortem will establish the exact cause. Investigators believe a short circuit may have triggered the blast.

Neighbours said they learnt of the incident only after police arrived. “We came to know only when the fire brigade and police arrived. The smoke had already spread across the building,” one of them said.