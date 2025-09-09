Delhi Secretariat, MAMC receive bomb threat emails

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) on Tuesday morning received bomb threats, which were later declared hoax, officials said. According to the police, a bomb threat email was received at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), indicating a potential detonation at 2.45 pm and at the CM Secretariat at 3.30 pm.

“After receiving the threat, immediate and coordinated action was initiated as per the established standard operating procedures (SOPs). The bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDS/BDT) conducted thorough checks and scans at both MAMC and the Secretariat premises,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety and security of all people present in both locations. Preliminary assessment of the threat email shows similarity with previous such hoax emails, with indications that the message may have been intended for a location in another state. However, the mail is being treated with full seriousness and all SOPs are being meticulously followed, the DCP added.