Delhi Secretariat, MAMC receive bomb threat emails

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) on Tuesday morning received bomb threats, which were later declared hoax, officials said. According to the police, a bomb threat email was received at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), indicating a potential detonation at 2.45 pm and at the CM Secretariat at 3.30 pm.
“After receiving the threat, immediate and coordinated action was initiated as per the established standard operating procedures (SOPs). The bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDS/BDT) conducted thorough checks and scans at both MAMC and the Secretariat premises,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.
Appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety and security of all people present in both locations. Preliminary assessment of the threat email shows similarity with previous such hoax emails, with indications that the message may have been intended for a location in another state. However, the mail is being treated with full seriousness and all SOPs are being meticulously followed, the DCP added.
The SHO Cyber of the Central district is examining the origin and authenticity of the threat email. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police, and the Special Cell were also informed and assisted in the response. The entire area was screened. The mail turned out to be a hoax and legal action will be taken, he added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, “Around 11 am, information was received from UCMS at GTB Hospital that they had received an email regarding the presence of a bomb in the college premises.” Immediately, in accordance with the SOP, the college was vacated without creating any panic, he said.
“When information was received, the SOP was laid down, the checklist was prepared, and the college was vacated without creating panic or noise. The BDS team was called and every corner of the building was thoroughly checked. At 1.30 pm, the building was declared safe. At last, the call was found to be bogus,” the DCP further said.