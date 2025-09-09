DJB to use AI, drones for mapping drains in city and plugging sewage leaks

NEW DELHI: With the Yamuna still choking from decades of untreated waste, the Delhi Jal Board has unveiled a far-reaching Sewerage Improvement Scheme (SIS) to overhaul the city’s ageing sewage systems and plug pollution pathways into the river, officials said on Monday.

The SIS is a master plan that blends traditional engineering with new technologies. The board plans to deploy artificial intelligence and drone surveys to map unsewered pockets, drains and outfalls.

DJB has issued a tender to hire qualified consultants who will prepare a comprehensive programme to strengthen, optimise and expand sewerage infrastructure with a planning horizon to 2043.

The consultants have 15 months to deliver a full report. Officials said the study will consolidate data from five earlier reports on sewerage gaps and Yamuna pollution, and will include a thorough needs assessment factoring in demographic growth and future urban development.

The plan will set out short-term rehabilitation measures, longer-term upgrades and the capital required to build new treatment plants and upgrade existing sewage treatment plants (STPs).

At present, Delhi’s installed treatment capacity across 37 STPs stands at about 600 million gallons per day (MGD), while estimated sewage generation is roughly 792 MGD.