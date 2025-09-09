Doctor among 10 held for selling infants

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted a gang and arrested 10 people, including a doctor and four women, for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and trafficking children from bus stops and railway stations and selling them to childless couples.

A six-month-old boy was rescued, and five other trafficked children were traced and recovered, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Kamlesh Kumar (33), Veerbhan (30), Kalicharan (45), Sundar (35), Krishna (28), Preeti (30), Ritu (40), Jyotsna (39), Rubina Agarwal alias Rachita (42), and Nikhil Kumar (22), all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complaint, on August 22, a man travelling from UP to Behror stopped at ISBT Sarai Kale Khan with his wife and four children. While the family was sleeping at platform number-2, he realised around 11 pm that his 6-month-old boy was missing, following which he approached police.

“Two men were seen carrying a child in suspicious condition in the CCTV. However, we could not find any leads after they exited the ISBT. We scanned mobile numbers active in the area during that time and zeroed in on four to five such numbers,” an officer said.

“One of the accused was identified as Veerbhan, who was located in Pinahat Dehat, Fatehabad. A police team went there and apprehended him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

During questioning, Veerbhan disclosed that Rambaran had asked him to kidnap a five- to six-month-old child for sale. Along with his father-in-law Kalicharan, he abducted the boy around 10:30 pm and took him to Fatehabad. Kalicharan was subsequently arrested.

The investigation revealed that the two, along with Rambaran, handed over the child to Kamlesh, owner of a hospital in Agra, UP. Police raided the hospital and arrested Kamlesh, who confessed to selling the infant to Sundar. Sundar was later nabbed at the UP-Rajasthan border after a 50-kilometre chase while trying to flee.