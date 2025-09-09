Founding doctors of Delhi Health Service face severe cuts in pension benefits; seek govt intervention

NEW DELHI: Nearly 500 doctors who were among the founding members of the Delhi Health Service (DHS) are facing drastic cuts in their pension benefits, blaming the government’s disregard of their earlier years of service.

Though initially hired on a contract and ad hoc basis between 1996 and 2005 and later regularised in 2012, their service has only been counted from 2009 after new recruitment rules were notified.

As a result, many senior doctors, including surgeons and top health officials, are now eligible for pensions of just up to Rs 8,000 a month despite serving the capital’s healthcare system for decades, they claimed.

One senior surgeon, posted at a government hospital, expressed his frustration over the pension cuts.

“If the previous years of service were considered, the pension would come around Rs 1.5 lakh monthly. But due to the government’s negligence, the pension I am receiving is only about Rs 8-10 thousand,” he said.

The affected doctors have written to Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh, urging the government to reconsider their long-standing contribution.

In their letter, the doctors stated, “We would like to bring to your kind notice that we were initially appointed on a contract/adhoc basis between 1996 and 2005 by the Delhi Government after due selection procedures were followed, i.e., open advertisements, written tests and interviews by a duly constituted selection Board.

The doctors argue that after years of uninterrupted service, they were caught in limbo due to the absence of formal recruitment rules at the time.