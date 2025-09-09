Four arrested for killing two over old enmity in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people were arrested for allegedly killing two men in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area over an old enmity, police said on Monday.

On Friday evening, a firing incident was reported in C-Block, Pratap Nagar, in which two persons, Sudhir alias Bunty (35), and Radhey Prajapati (30) -- were shot by unidentified assailants. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries at GTB hospital while undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Harsh Vihar police station, and an investigation was initiated. One semi-automatic pistol, one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered during the probe.

Later, four people identified as Chetanya Tomar, alias Tashu Tomar (18), Pradeep Bhati (22), Pawan Bhati (24) and Pramod (25) were arrested, said police officials.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement and disclosed that their motive for murder was an old enmity with the deceased. The detailed verification revealed that Pawan was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery.