Labour department orders disposal of old records

NEW DELHI: The Labour Department is grappling with a severe space crunch due to the accumulation of old records, prompting officials to initiate a review and disposal drive.

In a circular issued on Monday, the department instructed its various sections to weed out obsolete files, which have created unnecessary clutter and occupied office space.

“In order to maintain efficiency and proper record management, all concerned officers and branch heads are directed to systematically review records in their custody and initiate the disposal process,” the circular stated.

It also highlighted that the weeding-out process must be carefully categorised and documented. Branches have been directed to submit a list of eligible records within five days to the Weeding Out Committee. “Branch/Section shall prepare a list of records/files eligible for weeding out.

The list should be submitted to the Departmental Weeding Out Committee within five (05) days. Proper record of files weeded out shall be maintained in the weeding register. Confidential/important documents, if any, shall be disposed strictly following the prescribed procedure,” the circular noted.