Silt a challenge for displaced families as Yamuna recedes

NEW DELHI: Days after the Yamuna’s floodwaters began to recede, families displaced from riverfront neighbourhoods are still waiting to return home. The main obstacle now is not water, but the thick, stubborn silt deposited inside their houses.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.14 metres at 7 pm on Monday, below the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The river, which had peaked at 207.48 metres last Thursday, is expected to fall further in the coming days.

Around 10,000 people were evacuated last week when the river breached the danger mark, affecting areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar. Relief camps have been set up at Mori Gate, Mayur Vihar and along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Ramesh Kumar, a 28-year-old fruit cart seller from Yamuna Bazar, said the process of returning has been slow. “Our house is packed with layers of mud. We have to clear it all and then leave it empty for several days to dry. Until then, moving back isn’t possible,” he said.