Silt a challenge for displaced families as Yamuna recedes

NEW DELHI: Days after the Yamuna’s floodwaters began to recede, families displaced from riverfront neighbourhoods are still waiting to return home. The main obstacle now is not water, but the thick, stubborn silt deposited inside their houses.
According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.14 metres at 7 pm on Monday, below the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The river, which had peaked at 207.48 metres last Thursday, is expected to fall further in the coming days.
Around 10,000 people were evacuated last week when the river breached the danger mark, affecting areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar. Relief camps have been set up at Mori Gate, Mayur Vihar and along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
Ramesh Kumar, a 28-year-old fruit cart seller from Yamuna Bazar, said the process of returning has been slow. “Our house is packed with layers of mud. We have to clear it all and then leave it empty for several days to dry. Until then, moving back isn’t possible,” he said.
In Mayur Vihar, displaced families had lived in jhuggis that were completely destroyed in the floods. “We will now have to rebuild our homes from scratch, from whatever materials we can procure,” said Deepak Kumar, whose family has lived on the floodplains for decades.
Much of the community that resides on the floodplains works as farmers. With crops for this year destroyed, families have little left to depend on. “We will first have to clean up our fields and prepare to resow them. I will have to borrow money for these activities, as my savings have been exhausted,” Deepak added.
Delhi’s recent ordeal has revived memories of July 2023, when the river hit a record 208.66 metres and forced over 25,000 people into relief camps. Now, as the river retreats, residents remain anxious but determined; their journey home depends on clearing sludge and reclaiming fields before normalcy can return.