Skill development plans to create jobs for cottage industries to be launched

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to launch a skill enhancement programme aimed at promoting Cottage, Khadi, and Village industries, said Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

The announcement came after the minister chaired a high-level review meeting to assess progress on the initiative. The scheme is designed to provide hands-on training to unemployed youth, artisans, and individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, with a budget allocation of Rs 50 crore.

“It aims to create jobs while keeping India’s old crafts alive. The scheme will turn heritage crafts into real jobs for youth,” said Sirsa. Around 14,000 beneficiaries are expected to receive training through partnerships with organisations such as the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), and various NGOs.

The programme guarantees self-employment opportunities for 20 per cent of participants and job placement for 50 per cent of trainees. At least half of the seats will be reserved for SC/ST/OBC/EWS communities and women.

Training courses will cover practical skills such as apparel merchandising, logistics, IT support, tailoring, and Khadi fashion design. “Trainees will get daily classes on AI, digital tools, marketing, and soft skills. They also get a stipend of Rs 400 per month for up to five months, plus help with loans and certificates after training,” the minister further said.

“The plan is to blend heritage crafts with AI and digital training. Our government is dedicated to preserving the timeless artistry of Khadi and village industries, all while equipping our youth with tools for the future,” he added.