‘Viksit Delhi’: Government plans to rope in corporate sector to tackle rising pollution

NEW DELHI: To address the city’s major pollution challenges, including Yamuna river contamination, growing waste hills and deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has announced plans to collaborate with the industry and corporate sectors. The initiative aims to transform Delhi into a “Viksit Delhi” by curbing the pollution crisis, the government said.

A program titled “Revival of Yamuna and Delhi – A CSR Dialogue” was held on Monday at the Raj Niwas, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena acknowledging that pollution in the Yamuna, towering solid waste heaps and air pollution have tarnished the city’s global image.

While the Delhi government has made significant strides to combat these issues, Saxena emphasised that the support of the corporate sector, particularly through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, will be key to sustained success.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined that corporate sector cooperation would focus on deploying technology for sewage treatment and developing practices to permanently address Yamuna pollution. Gupta also proposed that industries create a “corpus fund” under their CSR activities, with the Delhi Jal Board providing a list of specific projects for companies to fund.