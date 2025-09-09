‘Viksit Delhi’: Government plans to rope in corporate sector to tackle rising pollution

NEW DELHI: To address the city’s major pollution challenges, including Yamuna river contamination, growing waste hills and deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has announced plans to collaborate with the industry and corporate sectors. The initiative aims to transform Delhi into a “Viksit Delhi” by curbing the pollution crisis, the government said.
A program titled “Revival of Yamuna and Delhi – A CSR Dialogue” was held on Monday at the Raj Niwas, with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena acknowledging that pollution in the Yamuna, towering solid waste heaps and air pollution have tarnished the city’s global image.
While the Delhi government has made significant strides to combat these issues, Saxena emphasised that the support of the corporate sector, particularly through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, will be key to sustained success.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined that corporate sector cooperation would focus on deploying technology for sewage treatment and developing practices to permanently address Yamuna pollution. Gupta also proposed that industries create a “corpus fund” under their CSR activities, with the Delhi Jal Board providing a list of specific projects for companies to fund.
Gupta stressed that cleaning the Yamuna and restoring its purity remains a top priority for her government. “With collective action from the government, industry, and society, the national capital’s environmental challenges can be tackled effectively,” she said.
The chief minister also called on industries to adopt local drains and set up small sewage treatment plants to reduce pollution entering the Yamuna.
Additionally, industries were urged to contribute to tree plantation efforts as part of their CSR activities to improve Delhi’s green cover. Water Minister Pravesh Verma expressed confidence that the cleaning of the Yamuna would be completed within the set time frame and for the first time in decades, it would not become a political issue in upcoming elections.
Following the meeting, it was agreed that the Delhi Jal Board and other departments, in collaboration with industry organisations, will develop a concrete action plan.