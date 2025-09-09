Well Served: 5 days of Michelin magic at Delhi's Sorrento by chef Karim Khouani

Which dishes were most liked by Indian diners? The Fillet of Chilean Seabass with Beurre Blanc and Croutons, Potato Gnocchi with Truffle and Parmigiano Reggiano and Eggs 63 have been diners' most loved dishes, confirmed the chef.

Specialties such as fresh black truffle and caviar were sourced from Europe to ensure authenticity. Cooking is as much about heritage and memory as technique, and that is the spirit the chef said he wanted to share with diners here. Each dish echoed his Mediterranean roots and his grandmother’s influence—his first culinary teacher. What kind of food does he personally like to eat? “I enjoy simple, authentic food where the ingredients shine. Mostly Italian, Indian and Japanese are my favorites. The common thread is always balance, flavour, and heart,” he said.

Had Delhi’s taste influenced the menu? On his first visit here, the chef said he did not set out to make a fusion menu, but he did consider what diners in Delhi would enjoy while staying true to modern European cuisine. “The dishes we served here are approachable yet authentic. My goal was to offer diners something exciting and enjoyable without changing the essence of my style. I think everyone around the world just needs to hear a story about the preparation and then they will enjoy the dishes even more.”