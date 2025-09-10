150 Arogya Mandirs, new hospital projects across Delhi to mark PM’s 75th birthday

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday by unveiling a slew of initiatives in the public healthcare system.

Officials said on Tuesday that a special initiative titled Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) has been planned that will witness the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and new facilities at four hospitals to enhance healthcare access across the capital.

The fortnight event will be observed across the country from September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to preside over the inauguration of new Arogya Mandirs on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday.

In addition, new facilities at five hospitals--Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, the Trauma block at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the paediatric wing at Shri Dada Dev Matri and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital--are ready to be inaugurated.

Medical superintendents have already been directed to shift into the newly constructed blocks as preparations near completion. According to officials, new healthcare infrastructure is expected to serve a larger section of residents, particularly in underserved areas.

Meanwhile, the govt has also planned to launch or lay the foundation stones of 75 new services during the fortnight “Seva Pakhwada will not be a mere formal event but will ensure implementation of the projects that would be announced. This event is a tribute to the PM’s dedication and selfless service through which he has devoted every moment of his life to the nation’s development and progress,” CM said.