ABVP’s ‘Chhatra Garjana’ rally gains momentum ahead of DUSU nominations

NEW DELHI: As the countdown begins for the much-awaited Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the university administration has issued a strict advisory regarding vehicle movement on campus. Starting Wednesday, when the nomination process kicks off, only vehicles bearing valid DU stickers will be allowed entry through Gate Number One.

The step comes as part of heightened security arrangements to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the election process in the sprawling university campus.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a massive “Chhatra Garjana” rally across Delhi University’s North and South campuses, highlighting key student issues and launching an aggressive campaign ahead of the elections.

Thousands of students participated in the rally, which served both as a protest against unresolved problems and a show of strength by ABVP as it positioned its candidates for the upcoming DUSU polls. Eight prominent ABVP aspirants — Aryan Maan, Bhoomika Chauhan, Deepika Jha, Ishu Maurya, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshyaraj Singh, Govind Tanwar, and Yash Dabas — led the rally, actively engaging with students and urging them to support their mission for change.