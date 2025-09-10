Congress to launch ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress will launch the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ on Wednesday at Mustafabad Vidhan Sabha in Karawal Nagar. The yatra will begin from Sanjay Chowk, Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad and pass through 25-foota road before concluding at Dilshad Masjid.

Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, which started on August 17 from Sasaram and concluded in Patna on September 1, covered 25 districts of Bihar and over 1,300 kilometres.

Delhi Congress president Devinder Yadav, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said Gandhi’s expose of “vote chori” and his 16-day yatra have made a huge impact on people. He noted that the first Voter Adhikar Yatra on cycle, held in Babarpur on August 15 despite rain, drew thousands of participants. The second yatra in Karawal Nagar’s Mustafabad on Wednesday is also expected to witness massive participation.

He added that the yatra will spread the message nationwide under the slogan “Dilli Desh Ka Dil Hai,” asserting that developments in the capital create ripple effects across the country. The yatra will cover all districts of city in coming weeks.

Yadav further said the Congress has strengthened its booth-level presence through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, with new appointments.