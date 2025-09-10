Delhi CM announces compensation for flood-hit farmers, asks officials for list

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced compensation for farmers whose crops were destroyed by recent floods. She called for a list of such farmers for the purpose. “The government will provide assistance to the flood-affected people. We will also compensate farmers who lost crops due to the inundation. The government will help people to ensure that Delhi can get back on its feet again,” Gupta said.

She held a meeting with the district magistrates and lauded them for their efforts to tackle the flood situation. A senior official said, “The CMO has sought a report from the DMs on farmers’ losses. While six districts—North, Central, East, Northeast, Southeast, and Shahdara—have been majorly hit, there is a possibility that crops may have been affected in other districts too.”

The DMs have been told to submit their reports to the divisional commissioner’s office, which will then be forwarded to the CMO.

“In many areas, the issues might be localised. The Mungeshpur drain breach had flooded Jharoda Kalan in Southwest Delhi. Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas. Those cases will also be considered,” he added.

A section of the Mungeshpur drain in Bahadurgarh (in Haryana’s Jhajjar district) broke on Tuesday, with water entering villages and unauthorised colonies located close to the Delhi-Haryana border.

The AAP on Tuesday urged compensation for flood-hit people and setting up of camps to help them obtain official documents. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “The poorest are the most affected by the floods. We appeal to the Delhi government to immediately provide them with all necessary relief.”