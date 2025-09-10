Delhi takes charge of Munak canal upkeep from Haryana

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has now officially taken over the maintenance of the Munak canal from the Haryana government. She shared that going forward, the canal will be protected by railings along its length to prevent accidents such as drowning.

The Munak canal plays a critical role in Delhi’s water supply, as it supplies 200 million gallons of water per day to the Haiderpur water treatment plant.