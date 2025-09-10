Delhi takes charge of Munak canal upkeep from Haryana

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has now officially taken over the maintenance of the Munak canal from the Haryana government. She shared that going forward, the canal will be protected by railings along its length to prevent accidents such as drowning.
The Munak canal plays a critical role in Delhi’s water supply, as it supplies 200 million gallons of water per day to the Haiderpur water treatment plant.
Gupta first disclosed the canal takeover plan in July, when she claimed the canal had suffered from “poor maintenance” and lacked security and pollution control measures throughout its open stretches in Delhi. She pointed out that damaged lining (pitching) in several areas and unpaved portions in other sections contaminated the canal, and noted that 20 lakh residents of Delhi rely on it for water.
The Delhi government had earlier decided to explore the option of covering the canal with solar panels. The idea, still being planned and studied for feasibility, aims to reduce water loss, generate clean electricity, and improve safety and cleanliness along the canal