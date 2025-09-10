Environment minister Sirsa reviews plan on winter pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday chaired a preparatory meeting with 30 stakeholder agencies to review Delhi’s winter air pollution control action plan, setting directives for peak pollution months from October to February.

The meeting, which included officials from DDA, MCD, DPCC, PWD, CPWD, Delhi Police, DMRC and others, reviewed progress on 17 broad action points ranging from dust suppression to vehicular enforcement. Sirsa said the government was committed to “a proactive, round-the-clock effort against air pollution,” stressing that the plan relied on technology-led interventions and citizen participation.

So far, authorities have deployed 174 anti-smog guns on high-rises and installed 219 mist spraying systems across 13 pollution hotspots. Till August, 5.95 lakh challans were issued for pollution-related violations—the highest in five years. Enforcement drives against non-destined goods vehicles saw over 10.8 lakh checked, with more than 64,000 turned away. Over 9.4 lakh challans were issued for unauthorised parking, while 1.28 lakh vehicles were impounded.