Environment minister Sirsa reviews plan on winter pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday chaired a preparatory meeting with 30 stakeholder agencies to review Delhi’s winter air pollution control action plan, setting directives for peak pollution months from October to February.
The meeting, which included officials from DDA, MCD, DPCC, PWD, CPWD, Delhi Police, DMRC and others, reviewed progress on 17 broad action points ranging from dust suppression to vehicular enforcement. Sirsa said the government was committed to “a proactive, round-the-clock effort against air pollution,” stressing that the plan relied on technology-led interventions and citizen participation.
So far, authorities have deployed 174 anti-smog guns on high-rises and installed 219 mist spraying systems across 13 pollution hotspots. Till August, 5.95 lakh challans were issued for pollution-related violations—the highest in five years. Enforcement drives against non-destined goods vehicles saw over 10.8 lakh checked, with more than 64,000 turned away. Over 9.4 lakh challans were issued for unauthorised parking, while 1.28 lakh vehicles were impounded.
No landfill fire has been reported this year, officials said, while 1,925 industries have shifted to cleaner fuels. Around 50 more are in the process. Heaters have been distributed to 576 resident welfare associations to curb biomass burning. Sirsa directed departments to accelerate road repair work, ensure construction and demolition waste is covered during transport, and step up bio-mining at landfill sites. He also announced plans to personally inspect landfill progress in the coming weeks.
Emphasis was placed on intensive public awareness campaigns to promote citizen involvement. “Public participation is key to our success; through strengthened awareness programs and efficient complaint redressal, we’re empowering citizens to join this year-round mission for a healthier Delhi,” Sirsa said.
The minister asked agencies to strengthen green war rooms, improve complaint registration and redressal systems, and ensure installations were completed before the October deadline.