Labour dies due to electrocution in building’s lift in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A labourer died of electrocution while another sustained injuries on Tuesday while attempting to fix water seepage inside a lift base at a residential building in Rohini Sector 21, police said. A PCR call was received around 1 pm at Aman Vihar police station, reporting that two men were stuck inside a lift shaft.

Upon reaching the spot at Pocket-1, Rohini Sector-21, police found one labourer unconscious inside the waterlogged lift base, while the other had managed to escape, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that persistent seepage had led to water accumulation at the base of the lift.

Residents had called a contractor, who sent two labourers, Vicky and Imran, to carry out repairs. While removing

plaster to locate the leakage, Imran suffered an electric shock. Vicky, who tried to rescue him, was also electrocuted but survived. Imran died on the spot. His body was sent for post-mortem. A crime and FSL team inspected the scene. A case has been registered, police said.