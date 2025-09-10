Malavika Sarukkai's 'Beeja' comes to Delhi

On stage, she becomes a deer, a tree, a swan, and a bird, seamlessly transforming from one form to another with fluid footsteps and effortless grace. In her latest production 'Beeja – Earth Seed', Bharatanatyam exponent Malavika Sarukkai turns to non-human voices to narrate the story of the planet. Set to be performed today at Kamani Auditorium, the work is a commentary on human disruption of nature and the uncertain future of both humanity and Earth.

Nature and trees have long been central to Sarukkai’s choreography. She has earlier performed 'Ganga – Nitya Vaahini' (The Eternal River), where she embodied the river Ganga, and created a work in tribute to Saalumarada Thimmakka, the Karnataka environmentalist who planted over 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-kilometre stretch of highway between Hulikal and Kudur, in Ramanagara district. In this 75-minute solo, the protagonist and storyteller is a tree.

“Narratives are so often told only from the human perspective. I felt the need to give voice to those subaltern presences we never hear. We don’t know their stories, nor do we give them emotional agency,” she says, talking to TMS before her performance. For her, the tree is “the wise one” — reminding us of both the fragility of earth and humanity’s responsibility toward it.