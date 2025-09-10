Mop-up round for DU UG admissions raises concern

NEW DELHI: As the sixth week of the semester unfolds, the Delhi University has announced yet another mop-up round of undergraduate admissions, raising serious questions about the integrity and efficiency of the admission process. This latest development has left students, faculty, and education experts alarmed, as there is no clarity on how newly admitted students will cope with the loss of six weeks of teaching in a semester that spans just 14 weeks.

Critics argue that neither the University administration nor the newly elected Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) leadership has addressed the serious disruptions caused by this ad hoc approach to admissions. Instead, the process appears to reflect a growing disinterest in the core mission of teaching and learning within public higher education institutions.

A senior professor, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, condemned the entire admission mechanism, calling it “a sure recipe for destroying public-funded institutions of higher learning in India.” According to him, “What began as a crisis of misgovernance in state universities—marked by delays in admissions, examinations, results, and issuance of degrees—has now spread to central universities like DU, which were once centers of academic excellence.”