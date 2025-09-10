‘Phansi Ghar’: Panel seeks reply from Kejriwal, Sisodia by Sept 19

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday issued notices to former CM Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, ex-Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla over the ‘Phansi Ghar’ row. Issuing notices to the four senior AAP leaders, the Assembly Secretariat sought their comments by September 19.

According to a recent letter issued by the Assembly Secretariat, on August 22, 2022, a ‘Phansi Ghar’ was inaugurated on the Assembly premises at Old Secretariat in the presence of Kejriwal as chief guest, Sisodia, Goel and Birla. Goel, the then Speaker, had presided over the ceremony.

Amid controversy over the previous AAP government’s claim that a section of the Assembly building was once a “Phansi Ghar” (execution chamber), the Assembly, during the monsoon session, called it a gross distortion of history, an insult to national martyrs, and a betrayal of public trust.