Three killed in separate cases in Delhi's Bawana, Rohini

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed in two separate incidents in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

In the first case, two men were stabbed to death following a quarrel between two groups in Bawana’s JJ Colony on Monday night.

The altercation, which began around 9.30 pm near A Block, involved Mohammad Rahimul (19) and his 13-year-old brother from Bawana, and Mohammad Imran (18) and Abdulla (19) from JJ Colony.

The argument reportedly started between Abdulla and the minor, escalating into a stabbing. All three, Abdulla, Rahimul, and Imran, sustained knife injuries and were rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital before being referred to higher centres. Rahimul and Imran later succumbed to their injuries. Police said cross FIRs are being registered and the investigation is ongoing.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man, Rajjab Khan from Ghaziabad, was found dead on Shamshan Ghat Road in Rohini Sector-26 on Tuesday morning with stab wounds and accident injuries. Two damaged motorcycles and skid marks were found at the scene. Crime team and forensic team were called to the spot, said officials, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.